Mattress Mack Places A Smooth $1 Million On Houston To Win March Madness

Return of the Mack!

It has become a tradition in the realms of sports and sports betting that when teams from Houston are involved in championship chases, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale places a crap load of money on them. And with March Madness approaching and the Houston Cougars being ranked No. 1 in the nation, things are no different here.

An absolute legend in terms of furniture in Houston, which has brought him millions of dollars in riches, Mattress Mack placed some of that wealth ($1 million to be exact) on the Cougars to win the NCAA March Madness men’s college basketball tournament.

When he placed the bet on Caesars Sportsbook, Houston was at +750 odds, meaning that if the Cougars do win the national championship, Mack would earn a whopping $7.5 million.

🤑 MATTRESS MACK IS BACK 🤑 He just dropped A MILLY on the Houston Cougars (+750) to win the National Championship… Good bet? 💬 (via @CaesarsSports) pic.twitter.com/Y1fVDhwdSa — br_betting (@br_betting) February 28, 2024

Yeah, Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is shut down here in Florida (at least temporarily), but the sports betting grind continues here in the Sunshine State through Hard Rock Bet. And quite frankly, this wager from Mattress Mack has me ready to rock and roll for March Madness.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not rollin’ like this guy, but I’m aiming to win a lot of money. To be honest, I’m on a revenge tour to take as much money away from the Seminole Tribe (owners of Hard Rock Bet) as possible for being a part of the pushing out of DFS. (RELATED: Dalton Knecht Single-Handedly Outscores Auburn, 25-21, In Absolutely Insane Stretch To Pull Out Victory For Tennessee)

I was already loaded up with motivation and inspiration, but Mack just added a bit more fuel to that fire.