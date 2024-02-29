Whoopi Goldberg Says Biden Could ‘Throw Every Republican In Jail’ If SCOTUS Rules In Trump’s Favor

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Joe Biden could “throw every Republican in jail” if the Supreme Court rules in former President Donald Trump’s favor in the presidential immunity case.

The Supreme Court agreed to take up Trump’s presidential immunity appeal after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals found he was not immune from prosecution in his election interference case brought forth by special counsel Jack Smith. The court will hear oral arguments on the matter beginning April 22.

“Let’s look at a scenario where the Supreme Court says yes, he has all those rights,” Goldberg began. “He is immune from everything. You know what Joe Biden could do since he is presently president? He could … throw every Republican in jail. I mean, he could. What this means is he could do anything. He could dismiss everybody’s debt. You know, there’s a whole bunch of great stuff that could happen. But let’s really look at what this means.”

“So they’re basically kicking the can down the road though,” co-host Joy Behar said. “They’re not taking up this case immediately. So what’s their motivation then if we all know that they can’t do what you just said because of the extreme power that the president would have. What is their motivation for not doing it right away?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin argued the conservative justices on the court “want to help” Trump since he cannot be indicted under the Department of Justice’s policy if re-elected. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Calls Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial Ruling ‘Excessive’)

“It’s his get-out-of-jail-free card,” Hostin said.

Goldberg added the Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor would be a “slippery slope.” Hostin argued the court will likely decide on the issue before the election.

Trump’s trial was scheduled for March 4, but District Judge Tanya Chutkan vacated the date until the court’s ruling.

Smith is charging Trump with four charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The former president referred to his case as “prosecutorial misconduct” and accused him of attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.