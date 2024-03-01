Olivia Rodrigo Reportedly Fundraises For Pro-Abortion Non-Profit Through Ticket Sales

Singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo is using her power and influence to raise funds and awareness for pro-abortion organizations.

The three-time Grammy-winning singer launched an organization called Fund 4 Good, in association with her 77-date Guts World Tour that kicked off the last week of Feb, according to USA Today. She reportedly partnered with the non-profit organization, National Network of Abortion Funds, which is comprised of 100 abortion funds across North America. The star has pledged to donate a portion of her ticket sales from each show to local abortion funds as part of her initiative, the outlet reported.

@livieshq olivia has launched Fund4Good, a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. get more info & donate at http://oliviarodrigo.lnk.to/fund4good ♬ original sound – livies hq ❤️

Rodrigo is passionate about the cause, and is using her world tour as a way to ensure the topic remains prevalent and information on supporting pro-life organizations is readily available to her fans, according to USA Today.

Oriaku Njoku, NNAF’s executive director, issued a statement about the partnership to the outlet.

“Supporting abortion funds has never been more critical, in an era where abortion access is under relentless attack,” he reportedly said.

“We are excited to be in partnership with Olivia Rodrigo, as she’s uplifting the critical work of abortion funds, and leading (her fans) into the movement towards reproductive freedom!” Njoku said, USA Today reported.

Rodrigo is not only bringing funding opportunities and awareness to the forefront. She’s also reportedly gttaking steps to ensure information is readily available to her fans. The star has arranged for local organizations to have a physical presence at her shows, according to the outlet.

Kamyon Conner, Texas Equal Access Fund’s executive director, said the group is “excited and grateful to Olivia Rodrigo for her support of abortion access through her GUTS tour, and we applaud her for using her platform and voice to shine a light on the critical work of abortion funds and bust abortion stigma,” according to a statement issued to USA Today.

Rodrigo shared the launch of Fund 4 Good on her TikTok page, shortly before her Palm Springs concert kick-off at the end of Feb.

“The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence,” she said.

“A portion of all proceeds from ticket sales for the GUTS World Tour will go to the Fund 4 Good, which I’m very excited about.” (RELATED: ‘None Of It Will Bring My Children Back’: Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Tells Crowd She Regrets Her Abortions)

Abortions are currently banned in 12 states and unavailable in two more, the Guttmacher Institute said in January. Many other states have passed laws limiting access to abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.