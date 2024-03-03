This Buzzer Beater To Win High School Basketball Championship Game Is Pure Magic

March Madness is clearly a thing in high school basketball too.

In Indiana, the high schools of Guerin Catholic and Brebeuf Jesuit squared off in a sectional championship game, and holy hell, did it end in pure magic.

With the game in double-overtime and just 3.5 seconds left on the clock, Golden Eagles’ Malcolm Houze inbounded the ball. Not much longer afterwards, he ended up getting the ball again after his teammate made a wild pass, but with Houze being in the right place at the right time, he was able to get up an easy buzzer-beating layup to clinch the 75-74 win for Guerin Catholic. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Passes Pete Maravich To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader In College Basketball History)

The school managed to defend their Class 3A Sectional 27 championship, and quite frankly, they couldn’t have done it in a more dramatic way. Because not only did they get the buzzer-beater victory, but they did it to pull off an upset over the No.1-ranked Braves. And we already mentioned that it was double-overtime.

But that ending … that’s what took the cake, just incredible.

WATCH:

Wow. @Guerinhoops with an absolute miracle to take down the #1 3A team in Indiana and win sectionals! In 49 states…it’s JUST basketball@SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/Hln5FusH4w — Luke (@lukehacherl) March 3, 2024

Man, you’ve gotta love this time of the year as a basketball fan.

Not only do you have March Madness just right around the corner, but we’re in the middle of high school basketball playoffs as we speak. And on top of that, the NBA Playoffs are only a month and some change away.

Beautiful times, ladies and gentlemen. Beautiful times indeed.