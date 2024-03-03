Caitlin Clark Passes Pete Maravich To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader In College Basketball History

Caitlin Clark is college basketball royalty!

The superstar guard of the Iowa Hawkeyes eclipsed the legendary Pete Maravich to set both the men’s and women’s college basketball all-time scoring record. The new record came after Clark rained down three-pointers to begin the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Clark set the record when she was at the free-throw line just prior to the second quarter ending, with the Hawkeye superstar smoothly hitting both shots to ink her name in the history books.

Entering the last regular season college basketball game of her career, Clark needed 18 points to break Maravich’s record. Over the past five decades, the record has been widely considered unbreakable, however, Clark managed to break the record by averaging a career-high 32.2 points-per-game this season.

Clark set the all-time NCAA women’s scoring record Feb. 28, passing Lynette Woodard with a triple-double performance.

WATCH:

Are you tired of the Caitlin Clark hype yet?

I know I’m not. Quite frankly, I can’t help but be mesmerized by this entire journey. Breaking record after record, setting herself up for the WNBA, Clark has an opportunity to win a national title on the way out — it’s a pretty cool story all-around.

I mean, yeah, it’s a bit unfair to compare women’s basketball to men’s basketball, but it’s still impressive what Clark has been able to pull off. (RELATED: The Western Michigan-Ball State Game Has To Have One Of The Most Insane Endings In College Basketball History)

It’s going to be very interesting to see how this progresses in the conference tournament, March Madness and then ultimately the WNBA.