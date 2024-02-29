Iowa’s Cailtin Clark Entering 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark is headed to the pros!

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark made the announcement Thursday that she would be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Taking on Minnesota, Clark set the women’s collegiate scoring record Wednesday night. (RELATED: Mattress Mack Places A Smooth $1 Million On Houston To Win March Madness)

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids,” said Clark in a statement.

“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

In the 2023-24 season for the Hawkeyes, Clark has a mesmerizing stat line of 32.2 points-per-game, 7.4 rebounds-per-game, 8.7 assists-per-game and a 46.9 field goal percentage.

I think we all saw this coming, so this isn’t the most shocking news in the world.

With that being said, I think we’re all curious to see how her college game transitions into the WNBA. Like a lot of people, I have high expectations, but some have been saying that she’s going to be a bust, which further adds to the anticipation of this whole saga.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m actually excited to watch the WNBA in the future — the Caitlin Clark effect.