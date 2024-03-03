LeBron James Sabotaging Darvin Ham By Overriding Coach’s Plays With His Own, Telling Teammates To Ignore Him: REPORT

LeBron is reportedly involved in yet ANOTHER power struggle.

We have some fresh allegations surrounding Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James about him flexing his power in an attempt to get as much of the Lakers organization as possible to flip on head coach Darvin Ham. (RELATED: Jalen Brunson Suffers Potentially Devastating Injury Which Would 100% Kill The Knicks’ Dream Season)

There’s already been some tension between these two this season, with the biggest highlight being the sideeye blast from James in the direction of Ham. Then, fans were already skeptical that LeBron was done with Ham as the Lakers skipper.

A coach has never been more fired than Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/DIINZRRUX9 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2024

Well, we now have some new light on the situation, according to a report from Lakers insider Anthony Irwin. In a piece on Lakers Daily, Irwin reported that LeBron will consistently override Ham’s plays with his own and is also telling teammates to ignore their coach.

Courtesy of Lakers Daily:

“’He sits in the huddle and gets his rest/water, rolls his eyes as Ham speaks, and waits for the huddle to break,’ one source close to the situation told Lakers Daily’s Anthony Irwin. ‘If Ham ever does draw up a play, as soon as the huddle breaks, James will tell everyone else on the court with him ‘f**k all that’ and calls a play of his own.’”

Report: LeBron James will often override Darvin Ham’s playcalling with his own plays https://t.co/v91heiDCcL — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 2, 2024

LeBron did this same thing in Cleveland, tried it in Miami (and failed), and now here we go again in Los Angeles.