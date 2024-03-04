Darmstadt Fan Storms Field To Chew Out Players After Loss, And Entire Team Hilariously Stands There And Takes It

This is amazing.

Over the weekend, Darmstadt suffered an embarrassing 6-0 blowout loss at home against Augsburg, and on top of that, the defeat got them closer to being relegated out of the Bundesliga. Understandably, fans weren’t happy at all, and they voiced their displeasure to their face — literally. (RELATED: UNLV Football Coach Barry Odom Tries To Ride Bull To Raise Money For Program, Gets Absolutely Thrashed Instead)

One fan in particular — known as an “ultra” — came down to the pitch after the match to chew out the players (along with a few staffers), and to make this situation even crazier, the entire team just stood there and took the berating. It’s absolutely incredible to witness.

Last season, Darmstadt was promoted into the Bundesliga after a second-place finish, and judging by their performance this season, they are most likely headed back to the second tier of German soccer.

WATCH:

🚨🇩🇪 Madness in Bundesliga! After Darmstadt’s 6-0 loss to Augsburg at home, an ultra went on the pitch and started screaming at the squad. 🤬 Darmstadt are currently rock bottom of the Bundesliga, they will play Leipzig & Bayern next . pic.twitter.com/oYnOAleqGJ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 3, 2024

Just recently, I wrote a blog giving an example of why soccer can sometimes be bad and why I understand Americans rejecting the beautiful game, but this story right here is the complete opposite of all that and shows why they call it “the beautiful game.”

You would NEVER see this happen in American sports, mainly from the standpoint of police, security and all that jazz, but at the same time, are we seeing this kind of passion in United States sports?

I don’t know, man. European soccer might just take the cake when it comes to stuff like this.