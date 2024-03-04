Soccer Star Faking Injury Literally Gets Dragged By His Teammates And Opposing Players In Odd Version Of Tug Of War

Because, of course, this happened in Brazil …

Over the weekend, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A brought us a soccer contest between Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas and Fluminense FC, with the former getting the 4-2 victory, The Big Lead reported. Nothing out of the ordinary there.

Well, prior to halftime, that’s when things got a little bit wacky, as shown in a video posted on X. At that particular moment, Botafogo were holding a 3-2 advantage in added time, when all of a sudden their forward Yarlen Faustino Augusto got injured … or should we say “injured” … on the sideline.

In an attempt to stretch out the clock to take the match into halftime, one of Yarlen’s teammates literally dragged him onto the pitch, but Fluminense caught on quickly. So what did they do? (RELATED: UNLV Football Coach Barry Odom Tries To Ride Bull To Raise Money For Program, Gets Absolutely Thrashed Instead)

They simply went over and dragged him back off the field, with the 18-year-old obviously shocked that he was being pulled by Fluminense goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

Pure comedy, and the exact reason why the majority of Americans can’t get into soccer.

Brazilian 🇧🇷 soccer is wild. The Botafogo player drags his “injured” teammate back into the field to try to waste time, then the Fluminense players drag him back out so the game can go on. 💀

pic.twitter.com/XbcPitrzUv — Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) March 3, 2024

I love soccer, but after watching this, I can’t even blame Americans for not getting into it … what on earth?