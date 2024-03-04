Jamie Foxx Says He’ll Reveal Details Of His Medical Condition — But There’s A Catch

Jamie Foxx promised to explain his mystery medical illness, but fans who want to know first will have to watch his stand-up comedy show.

The famous actor and comedian said he will be addressing the details surrounding why he was hospitalized in 2023 but will be using his stand-up comedy forum to share his story. He hinted that this would be a televised special of sorts and made the declaration while accepting a Producer’s Award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. A video of the moment has since been shared on social media, and Foxx can be heard saying, “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m gonna tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way.”

He went on to say that his entire perspective on life has been altered since his harrowing medical ordeal. He touched on his health struggle and alluded to the upcoming special while landing a few jokes at his own expense and keeping the topic lighthearted.

“I’m gonna do it in a funny way. I’m gonna be on stage, go back to the stand up sort of roots, but I’ll tell you in my way. It’ll be called ‘What happened was.'”

“And it has all the things that happened, especially on our side, our community, being cloned …” Foxx said, as he referenced the wild headlines that were written about him during the crisis.

He went on to talk about the seriousness of what happened and how profoundly his life has changed since the ordeal.

“There’ll be some things in there that will pull at your heart strings. It was sincere. I take it very — I take things differently now,” Foxx said.

“You just don’t know — you don’t know.” (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence About His Medical Struggle In An Emotional Video)

Foxx suffered an undisclosed medical crisis that required hospitalization in 2023. He left projects unfinished to handle his ailments, and those close to him asked for prayers during the health scare.