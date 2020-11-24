Mike Evans Makes Crazy Touchdown Catch Against The Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans made an absurd touchdown catch during a 27-24 Monday night loss to the Rams.

Early in the second quarter, Evans hauled in a ball from Tom Brady, and somehow managed to fight his way into the end zone, despite being blanketed by defenders.

Watch the absurd play unfold below.

That play is nothing more than pure effort and adrenaline. There’s no other explanation for how Evans found himself in the end zone.

The defense should have stopped him several yards short. Instead, he just refused to go down, and I love that kind of energy.

The Bucs might not have won the game, but there’s no question that Evans now owns one of the most impressive touchdowns of the season.

Every single high school football coach in America should show this play to their players when they want an example of great effort.

Props to Evans for fighting through the whistle to make sure he put some points on the board.