‘The Question Answers Itself!’: NYT Poll On Biden’s Age Sends Scarborough Into Tailspin

A new poll that found a majority believe President Joe Biden is too old to effectively serve a second term sent MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough into a tailspin Monday.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found that a total of 73% of respondents believe Biden is “too old to be an effective president.” Nearly half, 47%, said they strongly agree with the statement about the president’s age and 26% said they somewhat agree. By contrast, 42% of respondents in total said the same about Trump, with 21% each somewhat or strongly agreeing.

“The question is asked, ‘Is Joe Biden too old?’ The question answers itself! If you ask Joe Biden ‘Am I too old?’ He’ll go ‘yeah, I’m too old!’ In fact, he’s said that. ‘Man, I’m just, I’m old!’ Right? … But he’d love to be younger, and I’d love to talk less and we can tell him for seven minutes of this show it ain’t gonna happen. Neither one is gonna happen. These are the choices Americans have, and this is the choice that Americans will be glad they have in the fall, and Democrats returned to Joe Biden and democracy is saved for another four years. I find the bedwetting that goes along with these New York Times/Siena polls every three months … I just find it ridiculous.”

The president’s age has been a major point of concern for Democratic voters throughout his first term in office. A New York Times/Siena College poll in July 2022 found that nearly two-thirds of Democrats preferred a different candidate to be the nominee in the 2024 election.

The president has defended his age by saying it comes with “a little bit of wisdom” and said his job performance makes him eligible for a second term. (RELATED: Scarborough Has Meltdown Over Poll Showing Trump Leading Biden)

The president has had several alarming moments that have been called into question, including when he searched the room for a deceased congresswoman during a September 2022 event and shook hands with the air in April 2022.