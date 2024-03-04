Rumor Has It DiCaprio Pulled A Savage Move After Playboy Model Refused To Go Home With Him: REPORT

Playboy model Hieke Konings reportedly said she was pursued by Leonardo DiCaprio, but he quickly found someone else to have sex with that very same night, when she turned him down.

Konings slammed DiCaprio for being “too weird and old,” after admitting she did kiss him in a night club in Los Angles, according to Daily Mail. She reportedly said DiCaprio sought her out, but after a less-than-thrilling kiss and some warnings from friends of hers who had been intimately involved with him, she decided not to go all the way.

“He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn’t used to it,” Konings said in an interview with the Dutch edition of Playboy, the outlet reported. “When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly. I respect that.”

She reportedly described what happened next, right in front of her: “Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home.”

The 22-year-old model explained how this wild night unfolded, Daily Mail reported.

“It was in a secret club in LA, one where you only get in by invitation. I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap and we made eye contact,” Konings reportedly said.

She said the star’s manager directed her to his table, stating, “Leo wants to talk to you,” according to Daily Mail.

Konings reportedly brought up his infamous reputation for hooking up with models under the age of 25, and she said he admitted he was “guilty.”

They went on to share a kiss, but it wasn’t as exhilarating as Konings thought it would be, according to Daily Mail.

“It was okay, but definitely not the best I’ve had,” she reportedly said, as she threw shade at the famous actor.

Kongings said that after the kiss, DiCaprio asked her to go home with him, but she flatly turned him down, the outlet reported. The model reportedly added that several of her friends had spent the night with him, and they dragged the star by sharing some of his quirky bedroom habits.

“One friend said he kept his earphones in during sex because he didn’t want to hear her,” Konings said, according to Daily Mail.

“And another said he even put a pillow on her head.”

Konings shook her head and said, “No, Leo is too weird and too old,” according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: ‘Very Loose With The Goods’: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Turned Down Leonardo DiCaprio)

A source close to DiCaprio issued a statement to Daily Mail, saying, “Leo has insisted he has never met this lady.”

The famous actor has reportedly been linked to a number of women that are all under the age of 25, including Gisele Bündchen when she was 20 years old, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively.