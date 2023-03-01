REPORT: Madonna Is 35 Years Older Than Her New Boy-Toy

Madonna is reportedly dating Josh Popper, a 29-year old boy-toy that is 35 years her junior.

Popper is a familiar face to reality TV fans who might recognize him as the hunky boxing coach from “Summer House.” The 64-year-old star posted images of herself kissing Popper’s shoulder and clinging to his biceps while posing with him in a now-deleted Instagram Story post. Sources close to the situation have reportedly confirmed that the two are indeed a hot new couple, and fans now get a front-row seat to yet another relationship journey between Madonna and a much younger man, according to Daily Mail.

We’ve seen this before, but we just can’t look away…

The Queen of Pop reportedly met her younger male lover when he began training one of her children at his gym, Bredwinners, the outlet noted. Popper wasted no time at all posting a group photo to his Instagram that shows him with his arm around the star. The age difference is visible, but neither Madonna nor Popper really seem to care what anyone thinks. They’re probably both focused on the perks. (RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Has Been Spotted With A 23-Year-Old. The Universe Is Normal Again)

Madonna has proven to be a serial boy-toy dater. Her ex-husband Guy Ritchie was 10 years younger, she had a brief fling with Alex Rodriguez, who was 17 years younger, and has exclusively dated men that were at the very least 28 years her junior since 2008, according to Page Six.

Other young playmates have included Andrew Darnell, with a 41 year age gap, Ahlamalik Williams was 36 years younger, Kevin Sampaio and Brahim Zaibat were both 28 years younger, Aboubakar Soumahoo was 33 years younger, and Timor Steffens and Jesus Luz were 29 years her junior.

It sure seems she has a “type” — let’s see how long she’ll play with this young lover…