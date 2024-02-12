Alicia Keys’ Husband Speaks Out After Usher Got Handsy With Her During Halftime Performance

Alicia Keys’ Husband, Swizz Beatz, spoke out after his wife put on a sizzling performance with Usher that saw the two get very up close and personal.

Social media erupted immediately after Usher and Keys performed a sultry duo during Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, with many fans assuming Swizz Beatz would be in a fit of jealous rage, but he took to Instagram, Monday to set the record straight. ” Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants !” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

Swizz Beatz debunked the jealousy rumors and proved that he was not only comfortable with the performance but that he fully supported his wife and felt the focus should be on the display of her talents.

The famous artist reclaimed the spotlight for Keys by reminding fans her outfit and vocal skills were the key items of discussion, not her physical proximity to Usher, or chatter about them getting too close.

Swizz Beatz made sure to shout out to Usher directly within his social media post, proving that there was no bad blood between them whatsoever.

“Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 ” he wrote.

He made sure fans heard his message clearly when he continued by saying, "We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it's open until July blessings 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

During the performance, Usher looked Keys up and down and seductively leaned into her and embraced her from behind. Their bodies melted into one another for a few moments as they put on a steamy display for the packed crowd, during Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.