March Madness: NJ High School Basketball Team Gets Flat-Out Robbed In One Of The Most Chaotic Endings You’ll Ever See

Taking place at Central Regional High School in New Jersey, the contest between Camden and Manasquan ended in absolute chaos, with one team getting robbed.

This is absolutely unreal.

Taking place at Central Regional High School in New Jersey, the contest between Camden and Manasquan might go down as not just the greatest high school basketball game of the year in the Garden State, but in America, period.

And with one of the most chaotic endings that you’ll ever see.

Oh, and it was the NJSIAA Group II championship game. (RELATED: Buzzer-Beater That Won High School Basketball Championship Game Is Pure Magic)

Originally, Manasquan hit a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the game to give them the 47-46 victory over Camden … only … it didn’t count, despite the shot getting off way before the clock hit zero.

After Manasquan junior Griffin Linstra hit the shot, three referees met at the scorers table and made the decision that Griffin didn’t get it off in time, though the footage tells a completely different story. And FYI, there’s no replay reviews in the NJSIAA.

Plain and simple, Manasquan got flat-out robbed (they lost, 46-45), and in such brutal fashion at that.

WATCH:

Keep your head up, Squan. I truly do feel for y’all.