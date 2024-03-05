March Madness: NJ High School Basketball Team Gets Flat-Out Robbed In One Of The Most Chaotic Endings You’ll Ever See

This is absolutely unreal.

Taking place at Central Regional High School in New Jersey, the contest between Camden and Manasquan might go down as not just the greatest high school basketball game of the year in the Garden State, but in America, period.

And with one of the most chaotic endings that you’ll ever see.

Oh, and it was the NJSIAA Group II championship game. (RELATED: Buzzer-Beater That Won High School Basketball Championship Game Is Pure Magic)

Originally, Manasquan hit a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the game to give them the 47-46 victory over Camden … only … it didn’t count, despite the shot getting off way before the clock hit zero.

After Manasquan junior Griffin Linstra hit the shot, three referees met at the scorers table and made the decision that Griffin didn’t get it off in time, though the footage tells a completely different story. And FYI, there’s no replay reviews in the NJSIAA.

Plain and simple, Manasquan got flat-out robbed (they lost, 46-45), and in such brutal fashion at that.

WATCH:

Griffin Linstra hits this putback to set off a huge celebration but the officials confer and decide it doesn’t count. I thought they might be putting time back on the clock. Looked and sounded good from my seat. Final: Camden 46, Manasquan 45. pic.twitter.com/GfMAUu5eP7 — Matt Manley (@Matt_Manley) March 6, 2024

Manasquan’s apparent game-winning bucket vs. Camden in tonight’s NJSIAA Group 2 semifinal got waved off after the officials huddled.

There are no replay reviews; just a brutal way to lose. https://t.co/petqhMOvzB — Jerry Carino (@NJHoopsHaven) March 6, 2024

This wasn’t even close. Manasquan got robbed! pic.twitter.com/RUogV8jw8K — Coach Mike Rice (@CoachMikeRice) March 6, 2024

Keep your head up, Squan. I truly do feel for y’all.