Jason Kelce Got An Absolutely Amazing Retirement Gift From Fans — A Beer Keg

Eagles fans are legendary for this.

To say the least, Monday was quite the emotional day for future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, his family and the entire fanbase of the Philadelphia Eagles following the superstar announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Hell, things got so deep that both Jason and his brother Travis broke down crying while at the press conference, however, Eagles fans tried to lift the spirits of Jason by gifting him with a beer keg. The fans were waiting for Jason to drive by outside of Novacare Complex. (RELATED: The Kelce Brothers Could Potentially Make A Whopping $100 Million From Their ‘New Heights’ Podcast: REPORT)

John Paul, a reporter for Philadelphia’s ABC6, caught video of Eagles fans trying to gift Jason with the beer, but unfortunately Jason didn’t stop to take a drink with fans or to pick up his keg — it’s safe to assume that he was probably too emotional for that business. But still, it was pretty cool to see Jason drive by and interact with fans for a little bit, who proudly held that beer keg.

Just check out this glory:

Well.. now fans need to figure out what to do with a full keg of Miller Lite. @JasonKelce seemed a little too emotional to stop…@6abc pic.twitter.com/eEZSt4xkGC — John Paul (@JPaulOnAir) March 4, 2024

Fans outside the Novacare Complex with a keg for @JasonKelce upon his retirement. @6abc pic.twitter.com/8mCytnG8Tl — John Paul (@JPaulOnAir) March 4, 2024

What a great gift that’s both fun and represents Jason so well. I get that he was emotional, but it’s still a bummer that he couldn’t have a moment with these fans and that beer keg.

But regardless, a pretty cool story overall.