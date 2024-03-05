Editorial

The Kelce Brothers Could Potentially Make A Whopping $100 Million From Their ‘New Heights’ Podcast: REPORT

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his brother Jason Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
It must be nice to be a Kelce brother.

Yeah, Travis’ big brother Jason Kelce might be officially retired from the NFL now, but that doesn’t mean the gravy train is stopping — quite the contrary, jack.

The Eagles superstar center announced Monday in a press conference that he was retiring from the game of football.

So what is Kelce to do now that he’s retired?

Simple: Make money.

While the Super Bowl festivities were going on, Jason ended up meeting with multiple network executives about potentially moving his and Travis’ podcast to television. And the interest from those execs seems to be pretty high.

So you know what that means… Jason and Travis are about to be rolling even further in the dough. (RELATED: Denver Broncos Drop Russell Wilson Like A Hot Potato, And I Don’t Blame ‘Em)

As a matter of fact, they might be able to get a smooth $100 million for “New Heights,” according to podcast business expert Eric Silver.

“Companies want Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast because of the deep relationship they have with their audiences,” Multitude head of development Eric Silver told MarketWatch. “That’s the most important thing in podcasting. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was around the same as ‘SmartLess.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if it was $100 million.”

Man … just imagine already being a millionaire knowing you probably have $100 million more on the way.

Dreams.