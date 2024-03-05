The Kelce Brothers Could Potentially Make A Whopping $100 Million From Their ‘New Heights’ Podcast: REPORT

It must be nice to be a Kelce brother.

Yeah, Travis’ big brother Jason Kelce might be officially retired from the NFL now, but that doesn’t mean the gravy train is stopping — quite the contrary, jack.

The Eagles superstar center announced Monday in a press conference that he was retiring from the game of football.

Nobody cares more about this game than @JasonKelce. ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/FEnllKeDtR — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

So what is Kelce to do now that he’s retired?

Simple: Make money.

While the Super Bowl festivities were going on, Jason ended up meeting with multiple network executives about potentially moving his and Travis’ podcast to television. And the interest from those execs seems to be pretty high.

So you know what that means… Jason and Travis are about to be rolling even further in the dough. (RELATED: Denver Broncos Drop Russell Wilson Like A Hot Potato, And I Don’t Blame ‘Em)

As a matter of fact, they might be able to get a smooth $100 million for “New Heights,” according to podcast business expert Eric Silver.

“Companies want Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast because of the deep relationship they have with their audiences,” Multitude head of development Eric Silver told MarketWatch. “That’s the most important thing in podcasting. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was around the same as ‘SmartLess.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if it was $100 million.”

Why Jason and Travis Kelce could be the next $100 million podcasters https://t.co/U96JJ25LSO — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) March 4, 2024

Man … just imagine already being a millionaire knowing you probably have $100 million more on the way.

Dreams.