Shannen Doherty Reveals Prank Gone Wrong Triggered On-Set Feud With Jennie Garth

Shannen Doherty revealed how she had an on-set feud with Jennie Garth due to a prank gone wrong in an appearance on the podcast “Let’s Be Real…with Brian Austin Green” Monday.

Doherty delved into a bit of nostalgia mixed with conflict from her days on the set of the iconic series “Beverly Hills, 90210” during her appearance on Brian Austin Green‘s podcast. She recounted a prank that escalated into a dispute between them.

“She [Jennie] was doing, she was calling it ‘Pants-Down Day,’ where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way, but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it,” Doherty said in the podcast. (RELATED: Famous Actress Shares Powerful Video Of Her Brain Radiation Procedure)

To respond to her co-star‘s prank, she created her own. “And then I reversed it and I said, ‘Skirt-Up Day.’ And she always wore the men’s Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes, so I didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” she told Green. “And so I did ‘Skirt-Up Day’ and oh my God, she lost it on me, and I was just not in the mood to back down.”

Beyond individual incidents, Doherty and Green discussed the broader competitive atmosphere among the female cast members, contrasting it with the camaraderie observed among their male counterparts. “It was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well, ” Doherty recalled. “You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other, and it wasn’t necessarily the same with the girls.”

Green supported this observation. “I feel like you’re sugarcoating that situation a little bit,” the actor said. “I remember it got really rough and competitive for you all, like it was — Yeah, that was not an easy situation to watch.”