League Suspends Jude Bellingham For Disrespecting Referee

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Jude Bellingham has been banned for two La Liga games after he received a red card in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Valencia.

The game came to a very controversial ending. Bellingham argued passionately with referee Jesus Gil Manzano, after Bellingham scored what would have been the game-winning header, just moments after Manzano had already blown his whistle, according to ESPN. His conduct was described as “contemptuous or disrespectful attitudes towards a referee” in the aftermath of the call. The Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee issued Bellingham a two-game ban, Wednesday, as a result of what they described as an “aggressive attitude,” according to ESPN.

Bellingham allegedly shouted, “It’s a fucking goal!” repeatedly, well after the whistle.

The Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee weighed in on the matter, citing that Bellingham displayed “attitudes of disrespect or a lack of consideration towards the referee,”  The ban is the minimum required for this offense, and came with fines to both the club and Bellingham directly, according to ESPN.

Madrid reported an entirely different version of events and argued that Bellingham had not displayed an “aggressive attitude”, while presenting evidence to the committee, saying he spoke to the referee just once, with words that were neither insulting nor offensive.

The committee assessed the evidence and ruled that the club had not proven their case beyond a doubt. The referee’s interpretation of Bellingham’s conduct was the version they moved forward with.

Consequently, Bellingham will miss Madrid’s La Liga games against Celta Vigo on Sunday, and will also sit out of Osasuna’s March 16 game. His return is currently slated for the match with Athletic Club, on March 31, according to ESPN.(RELATED: ‘Keep Me In!’: Travis Kelce Erupts At His Coach Andy Reid After Costly Chiefs Fumble)

Bellingham is now one yellow card away from a possible one-match suspension in the Champions League, as a result of the two he has already picked up this season.