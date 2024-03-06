LIV Golf Withdraws Application To Obtain World Ranking Points

Things just get worse and worse for LIV Golf.

For a while now, LIV Golf has been battling for world ranking accreditation, however, it looks like that fight has come to an end with the league withdrawing their application.

Back in July 2022 is when LIV originally filed their application with the board of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), but it came to light Tuesday that they removed their request and are no longer looking to be recognized. They were denied back in October. (RELATED: Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander Starting 2024 MLB Season On Injured List)

“It is unfortunate that no way to include LIV Golf in the Ranking could be found which would be fair and equitable to the 24 currently eligible tours and their thousands of playing members,” said OWGR chairman Peter Dawson at the time.

In a recent message, per ESPN, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman hammered the OWGR.

“It is now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system,” he wrote. “A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists. We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us.”