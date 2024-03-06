North Alabama Hits Outright Insane Atlantic Sun Quarterfinal Buzzer-Beater To Signal That It’s Indeed March

This is March college basketball at its finest, ladies and gentlemen.

We officially have our first buzzer-beater of March Madness, and not only did it come in magical fashion (per usual), but one player in particular got some incredible payback … insert guard K.J. Johnson of North Alabama.

Not only did he advance North Alabama to the Atlantic Sun semifinal Tuesday night, but the victory knocked out his former school — Johnson transferred from Lipscomb. (RELATED: March Madness: NJ High School Basketball Team Gets Flat-Out Robbed In One Of The Most Chaotic Endings You’ll Ever See)

With 4.3 seconds left on the clock, the game was all tied up. Catching the inbound pass was Johnson, who was in the backcourt, and before Lipscomb could get their defense set up, Johnson decided to attack off the dribble. Despite the shot being heavily contested, the senior’s running one-handed floater managed to hit the target from the top of the key, and as a result, gave North Alabama the 77-75 quarterfinal win in the Atlantic Sun tournament.

And to make things even crazier, this whole episode came after a three from Lipscomb with just seconds remaining.

March Madness, ladies and gentlemen. March Madness.

WATCH:

I’m ready to fill out my bracket now, holy hell!

Yeah, it’s a little sad that football is gone and won’t be back until August/September, but March really is one of the best times to be a sports fan. How can you not love college basketball here in tournament season?

Hell of an ending in this game … and shoutout to K.J. Johnson for swaggin’ on ’em.