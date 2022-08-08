Stripper Claims To Have Prince Harry’s Underwear From 10 Years Ago, Will Auction Them Off

Former stripper Carrie Royale claims she is in possession of a pair of Prince Harry’s underwear from his infamous Vegas trip in August 2012 and will auction them off.

Royale says she had an intimate encounter with Harry in 2012, alleging that she was in a hotel room with him while he stripped naked during a game of pool, according to TMZ. Prince Harry was photographed naked in the company of two also-nude women. Royale has resurfaced this wild party night once more by putting the pair of allegedly royal undies up for sale.

In addition, Royale says she has also preserved her dress and swimsuit from that naked party night, according to TMZ. Given all the drama surrounding this moment, Royale estimates she can rake in $1 million by putting these items of clothing on the auction block.

The former exotic dancer says she believes that Prince Harry spent some time at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club during his wild Vegas trip, and in an effort to recapture the nostalgia, she has selected this venue to play host to the auction, according to TMZ.

“I am holding the auction to help remind him of his fun side, the side that his marriage to his wife Meghan has tried to control,” Royale said. (RELATED: REPORT: Reality TV Star Heather Rae Young Sues Strip Club For Using Her Photo)

Live online bidding is set to begin at 10:30 pm (Pacific time) Thursday with an opening bid of $10,000. Royale is also offering a 3-liter bottle of Dom Pérignon Rosé wrapped in 24 karat gold valued at over $200,000 if the bidding for Prince Harry’s undies reaches the $800,000 mark, according to TMZ.

Part of the proceeds is reportedly being donated to Harry and Meghan’s charity, Archewell.