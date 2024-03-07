Katy Perry Flashes Her Bare Butt For The Paparazzi

Katy Perry put her bare ass on display for the paparazzi Wednesday, when she hit the red carpet for the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The famous singer confidently strutted her stuff in a crimson dress and corset that both laced up in the back, and the dress gaped wide open, showing off her ass and the top of her thong. Perry teased her outfit by making sure everyone got a good look at her exposed G-string as she turned around to offer the paparazzi the full view from behind.

Katy Perry STUNS for the Billboard #WomenInMusic Event 🤩💞🦋pic.twitter.com/ML1E4krRgM — Katycats Worldwide (@KatyCatsWw) March 7, 2024

There was one moment in which the famous singer flashed a devious grin, then winked and stuck out her tongue at the camera men that surrounded her.

The paparazzi couldn’t get enough of this outfit. Perry wanted them to see her bare body, and they definitely got the money shots.

🚨URGENT🚨

Charlie Xcx was seen sexually harassing Katy Perry back stage at the Billboard Woman Awards! pic.twitter.com/SYGICIitB7 — Maxim (@popsicle12334) March 7, 2024

A video of the moment has been widely circulated online, and showed excited media representatives that could be heard shouting “Katy look this way!” “Katy!” “Katy, look to your left!” as they all scrambled to capture her exposed back side on their cameras.

The famous singer tossed her long ponytail to the side as she arched her back to give the photographers the money-making ass shot they were looking for.

After toying with the press with her thong hanging out, Perry decided she had given enough of herself to the media and continued to walk inside the YouTube Theater to enjoy the rest of her evening. (RELATED: OnlyFans Model Threatens To Publish Nude Photos Of Prince Harry As Revenge After He Left Alleged Encounter Out Of Memoir)

Other attendees included Ellie Goulding, Ice Spice, Karol G and Victoria Monét.