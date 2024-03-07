Steve Lawrence Dead At 88

Steve Lawrence, most famous for his hit single “Go Away Little Girl,” died Thursday at the age of 88 from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lawrence was a beloved fixture on “The Tonight Show,” and formed one-half of the singing duo Steve and Eydie, with his late wife, Eydie Gorme, according to People. “Go Away Little Girl” reached No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart in 1963, and was covered by Donny Osmond eight years later. “My dad was an inspiration to so many people,” his son David said in a statement, according to People. “But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife.”

David paid tribute to his loving father by sharing some touching words about their relationship.

“I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son. My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come,” he said in a statement, according to People.

In 1953, Lawrence was hired as a singer in the music ensemble for Steve Allen’s local New York late-night show. The show transformed into “The Tonight Show,” which is where Lawrence eventually met and fell in love with his future wife, Gorme. The lovebirds married in Las Vegas the year they met, according to People.

Music was Lawrence’s passion. His music catalog included dozens of albums that he released both as solo projects and with Gormé.

He achieved 14 chart hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 as part of his solo career, four of which made it the coveted top-10 spot.

Lawrence revealed he had been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019, saying at the time, “I am being treated with medications under the supervision of some of the finest doctors in the field. Fortunately, they have managed to slow down this horrific process.” (RELATED: Toby Keith Dead At 62)

Lawrence is survived by his two children.