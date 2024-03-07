‘Can He Even Survive?’: Trump PAC Ad Launches On MSNBC Ahead Of SOTU

A Super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump launched an advertisement that debuted on MSNBC ahead of the State of the Union address Thursday.

The “Jugular” ad, released by Make America Great Again Inc., includes a clip of Biden appearing to lose his train of thought and saying he needed to “clear [his] mind here a little bit.” The narrator then ponders if Biden “can even survive till 2029,” the year his second term would end.

“We can all see Joe Biden’s weakness. If Biden wins, can he even survive till 2029?” the narrator asked. “The real question is, can we?”

If Biden wins, can he even survive till 2029? The real question is, can we? pic.twitter.com/2nFZGuC3l1 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 7, 2024

The ad first appeared during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” a program reportedly favored by Biden, according to Mediaite. It also aired on Newsmax, Fox News and CNN ahead of Thursday night’s State of the Union. (RELATED: Biden Uses DeSantis Debate Remarks In Anti-Trump Ad)

The ad concluded with the viral footage of Biden tripping on the staircase of Air Force One and a shot of Vice President Kamala Harris laughing.

Trump announced Wednesday that he will air “play-by-play” commentary of Biden’s State of the Union to correct “all inaccurate statements” made by the president on a wide range of issues.

Trump is leading in multiple general election polls, as Biden’s approval rating remains low. A poll published Saturday by The New York Times/Sienna College found that 10% of Biden’s 2020 supporters have shifted their support to Trump, and more find him in the lead in several key swing states including Wisconsin and Michigan.