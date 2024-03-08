Paige Spiranac Said Something About ‘Banging Balls’ As Fans Tuned Her Out To Stare At Her Breasts

Paige Spiranac posted golf tips in a video to her Instagram page Tuesday but nobody was listening because her breasts took the spotlight.

The former golf pro and social media influencer debuted a new hair color and sat casually in front of her camera with her cleavage on full display.

“It honestly does not matter what your handicap is,” she said in a video posted to X. “The fastest and quickest way to get better at golf is to work on your short game.”

The caption on her post read, “I see so many people just banging balls on the range and neglecting their wedge shots, chipping and putting.” Fans didn’t catch any of it. The comment section was dominated by discussion about her boobs.

Spiranac continued talking about the techniques that proved successful when she was perfecting her golf game.

“You need to be absolutely dialed 100 yards and in. Work on your chipping, work on your wedge game, work on your sand shots and especially on your putting,” she said in her Instagram video.

“Most people don’t realize how long pros actually work on their short game. I’m talking hours and hours and hours dedicated, and I know we can’t do that. We don’t have the time or the patience honestly. But dedicating at least 25 minutes in your practice schedule to short game will be life-changing.’

The advice was great, but the audience didn’t care for it. They had ideas of their own.

“You think anyone has ever seen above her neck?” one person said.

Another wrote, “I’m sorry, what were you saying, I lost focus after you said Hey, it’s Paige..?😂”

“My game would definitely be short with her. Couldn’t help it,” said a social media user.

“I know for a fact she is giving out great tips but I’m distracted they are perfect 👏” another said.

Another fan wrote in to say, “Best tip … short game … but I love my driver …” (RELATED: ‘Making The Girls Jiggle Wiggle’: Paige Spiranac Gives Tips On How To Be Seductive)

Spiranac said a bunch of other stuff too, but we won’t bother writing it out — nobody’s reading it.