REPORT: Adult Film Actress Sophia Leone Found Dead At Her Apartment

Sophia Leone was found dead at her apartment Mar. 1 as confirmed by her family, the New York Post reported.

The 26-year-old adult film actress was discovered unresponsive in her New Mexico residence, according to the New York Post. Authorities are currently investigating the specifics of her death. The Los Angeles-based modeling agency 101 Modeling manages Leone’s bookings, and the agency has since released a statement on X and claims that authorities are probing the incident as both a robbery and homicide.

“Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone,” 101 Modeling said in a statement posted on X. “A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A GoFundMe has been started for her family.” (RELATED: Porn Star Jesse Jane Found Dead With Her Boyfriend In Apparent Drug Overdose: REPORT)

Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, started a GoFundMe to help with the adult film actress’ memorial.

“On behalf of her Mother & Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to Share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing,” Romero wrote. “The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and Friends devastated and in Shock, on top of The difficult process of grieving and Seeking Justice for Sophia the family is also facing the Financial burden that they were not prepared for.”

The news of Leone’s passing surfaces shortly after it was reported that another adult film star, Emily Willis, was battling for her life. She was found unresponsive at a rehab center in Malibu, where she was receiving treatment for addiction.