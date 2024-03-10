‘You’re Lucky I Don’t Beat Your A**’: Pistons GM Troy Weaver Gets Into Fiery Exchange With Heckling Detroit Fan

Troy looks so lame for this…

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver absolutely went off on a heckling Detroit fan while in the stands, and then afterwards, pointed directly at him to security to get him kicked out of Little Caesars Arena.

Caught on video and then published to social media, the fiery exchange took place during the Pistons’ 142-124 defeat Saturday night to the Dallas Mavericks.

“You threatened me,” the fan told Weaver. (RELATED: ‘You’ll Get Hurt’: UConn’s Dan Hurley — Who I Wanna Hate — Just Gets Cooler And Cooler With Interactions Like This)

And why did the fan say that?

“You’re lucky I don’t beat your a**,” Weaver lashed out at the fan.

Weaver has not publicly commented on the situation.

Jeffrey Calloway, the 46-year-old heckling fan who is also a Pistons season-ticket holder and Detroit native, said he was sitting close to Weaver when he had two interactions with him before ultimately being kicked out of the game.

WATCH:

Troy Weaver got INTO it with a heckling fan at LCA. Troy: “You’re lucky I don’t beat your ass.” The fan was kicked out.

Via: psharma112 on Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/dUfmBcopHM — Eli Bashi (@EliBashiNBA) March 10, 2024

I feel like players can get away with this, even coaches, hell, even owners … but team executives?

It’s not a good look.

Executives are supposed to be the ones in suits, the ones handling business professionally, being respectful to the fans even when they’re heckling the hell out of you … like come on … you’re the general manager. There’s not much swag with the GM position as it is (unless it’s somebody cool like a Billy Beane type), so doing stuff like this?

It just devalues the position … not a fireable offense to me, but let’s do better, Troy.