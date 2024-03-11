The Betting Odds Are In: Who Are The Early Favorites To Win Super Bowl LIX After A Wild Day 1 Of NFL Free Agency?

What a day … so what are we looking at now that the smoke is clear?
After Super Bowl LVIII ended and the Kansas City Chiefs were the ones holding up the Lombardi Trophy, it didn’t take long for the very first Super Bowl LIX betting odds to drop. And to nobody’s surprise, it was the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (the two teams in LVIII) who were the top favorites.
So, what are we looking at now that the (unofficial) first day of NFL free agency is over with?
Well, not shockingly, the Chiefs and 49ers still hold on to the top two spots, but the rest of the board has definitely seen some movement with the incredible amount of deals that were announced at the kick off of the league‘s legal tampering period — the unofficial Day 1 of NFL free agency. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Announces He’s Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers)
For example, superstar running back Saquon Barkley completely stabbed the New York Giants in the heart by joining their rival Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal. As a result, the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX odds shot up from +2000 to +1600.
The Atlanta Falcons also had a similar situation when they signed Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, shifting Atlanta from +3500 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl.
Oh yeah, we definitely have some movement, ladies and gentlemen.
Take a look, per FOX Sports:
- San Francisco 49ers: +500
- Kansas City Chiefs: +650
- Baltimore Ravens: +900
- Buffalo Bills: +1200
- Dallas Cowboys: +1300
- Detroit Lions: +1300
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1500
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1600
- Miami Dolphins: +2100
- Green Bay Packers: +2200
- Houston Texans: +2500
- Atlanta Falcons: +2800
- Los Angeles Rams: +3000
- Los Angeles Chargers: +3000
- New York Jets: +3000
- Cleveland Browns: +4000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000
- Indianapolis Colts: +5000
- Chicago Bears: +5000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +7500
- Minnesota Vikings: +7500
- Seattle Seahawks: +7500
- Las Vegas Raiders: +8000
- New Orleans Saints: +8500
- Arizona Cardinals: +8500
- Denver Broncos: +10000
- Tennessee Titans: +13000
- Washington Commanders: +15000
- New York Giants: +15000
- New England Patriots: +17000
- Carolina Panthers: +25000