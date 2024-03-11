The Betting Odds Are In: Who Are The Early Favorites To Win Super Bowl LIX After A Wild Day 1 Of NFL Free Agency?

What a day … so what are we looking at now that the smoke is clear?

After Super Bowl LVIII ended and the Kansas City Chiefs were the ones holding up the Lombardi Trophy, it didn’t take long for the very first Super Bowl LIX betting odds to drop. And to nobody’s surprise, it was the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (the two teams in LVIII) who were the top favorites.

So, what are we looking at now that the (unofficial) first day of NFL free agency is over with?

Well, not shockingly, the Chiefs and 49ers still hold on to the top two spots, but the rest of the board has definitely seen some movement with the incredible amount of deals that were announced at the kick off of the league‘s legal tampering period — the unofficial Day 1 of NFL free agency. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Announces He’s Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers)

For example, superstar running back Saquon Barkley completely stabbed the New York Giants in the heart by joining their rival Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal. As a result, the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX odds shot up from +2000 to +1600.

The Atlanta Falcons also had a similar situation when they signed Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, shifting Atlanta from +3500 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl.

Oh yeah, we definitely have some movement, ladies and gentlemen.

Take a look, per FOX Sports:

San Francisco 49ers : +500

+500 Kansas City Chiefs : +650

+650 Baltimore Ravens : +900

+900 Buffalo Bills : +1200

+1200 Dallas Cowboys : +1300

+1300 Detroit Lions : +1300

+1300 Cincinnati Bengals : +1500

+1500 Philadelphia Eagles : +1600

+1600 Miami Dolphins : +2100

+2100 Green Bay Packers : +2200

+2200 Houston Texans : +2500

+2500 Atlanta Falcons : +2800

+2800 Los Angeles Rams : +3000

+3000 Los Angeles Chargers : +3000

+3000 New York Jets : +3000

+3000 Cleveland Browns : +4000

+4000 Jacksonville Jaguars : +4000

+4000 Indianapolis Colts : +5000

+5000 Chicago Bears : +5000

+5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +5500

+5500 Pittsburgh Steelers : +7500

+7500 Minnesota Vikings : +7500

+7500 Seattle Seahawks : +7500

+7500 Las Vegas Raiders : +8000

+8000 New Orleans Saints : +8500

+8500 Arizona Cardinals : +8500

+8500 Denver Broncos : +10000

+10000 Tennessee Titans : +13000

+13000 Washington Commanders : +15000

+15000 New York Giants : +15000

+15000 New England Patriots : +17000

+17000 Carolina Panthers: +25000