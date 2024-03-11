Russell Wilson Announces He’s Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers

Russ in the Black and Yellow?! … I can dig it.

Superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion with the Seattle Seahawks, has announced that he is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson will be joining the franchise on a one-year deal that’s team-friendly, this because of the Broncos — who recently informed Wilson that he would be released — paying a total of $38 million of his salary while he’s a Steeler, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Involved In Scuffle At Kevin Hart’s Comedy Event In Atlanta: REPORT)

Taking to social media late Sunday night, Wilson posted up a video of the Steelers, their fans and the city of Pittsburgh, captioned with “Year 13. Grateful.”

Getting permission from Denver because he’s still under contract with the franchise until the beginning of the new league year, Wilson took a visit to Pittsburgh to meet with Steelers officials, doing so Friday for more than six hours. Wilson met with head coach Mike Tomlin and newly-hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as well as others. Both Wilson and Pittsburgh had mutual interest, eventually leading to a deal.

I can dig this connection, but as far as will it work out, only time will tell with that.

With that being said, I hope it does. I’ve always been a fan of Russ, both during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, and with the connection I have to Pittsburgh (I lived a decade in Pennsylvania), I’ll be rooting for everything to go well.

But like I said … only time will tell if that will actually happen.