Absurd Footage Shows Extensive Flooding In New Hampshire

Footage shared Sunday by AccuWeather showed extensive flooding through Hampton, New Hampshire.

Drone footage from the little seaside town — not to be mistaken for Long Island’s also highly popular tourist community — showed the seemingly soaring tide wash through Hampton, submerging some streets completely underwater, according to local outlet WMUR. The outlet claimed residents think these types of flooding events are becoming more frequent, but then quoted one local as saying: “We just moved in here probably like five years ago. So this is the first year we’ve seen it this crazy.”

In reality, this is the second time the beach has flooded in two months, WCVB noted. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning on Sunday that lasted through Monday morning, as entire stretches of Routes 1 and 1A were completely shut down to traffic.

Though tourism season isn’t up and running yet, some 100,000 visitors head to the beach per day in peak season, WMUR noted in another article. Millions of dollars are spent at the seaside town throughout the summer, and clearly, lots will need to be spent over winter for coastal cleanup.

The flood waters rose as part of a tidal surge with the morning tide. In December, 15 people had to be rescued from a similar situation in the town, WCVB added. (RELATED: Strong Winds Relocated An Entire Lake In Just Three Days)

To tackle the ever-eroding coastline, residents in Salisbury, Massachusetts, just south of the New Hampshire border, spent more than $500,000 to get 14,000 tons of sand dumped by their properties for protection from the ocean. Most of it was swept away within three days.