New York Giants Rebound From Losing Saquon By Trading For Highly Coveted Defender Brian Burns

Robert McGreevy
The New York Giants have had a busy day.

After losing franchise icon Saquon Barkley to their division rival Eagles, and starting safety Xavier McKinney to the Packers, the G-men pivoted in a major way Monday, trading for Carolina Panthers’ stud defensive end Brian Burns.

The Giants sent a second and a fifth-round draft pick to Carolina for Burns and promptly signed him to a colossal five-year deal worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After seeing this insane investment, I must correct a statement I made earlier today. After the Raiders signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal earlier Monday, I declared the Raiders could have the best defensive line in the NFL. But now that honor goes to the Giants, no doubt about it.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers looks on as he is introduced prior to the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

$150 million is an absurd amount of money to give anyone. But grouping the 25-year-old Burns with rising star and fellow edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II, the best nose tackle in the league, gives the Giants three premium players to plug up their defensive line. (RELATED: NFL Team Hires True Blue American QB On Bargain Deal. I Have A Feeling They Won’t Regret It)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 22: Dexter Lawrence II #97 and Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants sack Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

As for the Panthers, they absolutely botched this one. After spending the 16th overall pick on him in the 2019 NFL Draft, Carolina stunningly turned down a trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams that would have netted them two first-round picks and a second-rounder for Burns, according to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Talk about fumbling the bag…