New York Giants Rebound From Losing Saquon By Trading For Highly Coveted Defender Brian Burns

The New York Giants have had a busy day.

After losing franchise icon Saquon Barkley to their division rival Eagles, and starting safety Xavier McKinney to the Packers, the G-men pivoted in a major way Monday, trading for Carolina Panthers’ stud defensive end Brian Burns.

The Giants sent a second and a fifth-round draft pick to Carolina for Burns and promptly signed him to a colossal five-year deal worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Trade! The #Panthers are trading star Brian Burns — at last! — to the #Giants, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Burns lands a 5-year deal worth $150M max with $87.5M guaranteed, done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst. Carolina sends Burns to NYG for a 2nd and 5th rounders.… pic.twitter.com/UpdtdzB6s6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

After seeing this insane investment, I must correct a statement I made earlier today. After the Raiders signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal earlier Monday, I declared the Raiders could have the best defensive line in the NFL. But now that honor goes to the Giants, no doubt about it.

$150 million is an absurd amount of money to give anyone. But grouping the 25-year-old Burns with rising star and fellow edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II, the best nose tackle in the league, gives the Giants three premium players to plug up their defensive line. (RELATED: NFL Team Hires True Blue American QB On Bargain Deal. I Have A Feeling They Won’t Regret It)

As for the Panthers, they absolutely botched this one. After spending the 16th overall pick on him in the 2019 NFL Draft, Carolina stunningly turned down a trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams that would have netted them two first-round picks and a second-rounder for Burns, according to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

The #Panthers previously rejected a package of two first-round picks (2024 and 2025) and a second-round pick (2023) from the #Rams for Brian Burns. Burns held his own in negotiations, got what he wanted from the Giants, and the Panthers have to settle for less in a trade. https://t.co/2tcVncq9um — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 11, 2024

Talk about fumbling the bag…