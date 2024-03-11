Editorial

Star Running Back Saquon Barkley Departs My Giants For Bitter Rival Eagles, And I'm Inconsolably Heartbroken

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy
Star running back Saquon Barkley is officially abandoning my New York Giants and signing with division rival Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The deal is worth up to $46.75 million with incentives and guarantees him $26 million, sources told Schefter.

The Giants were apparently not willing to spend that much on the oft-injured star and, after using the franchise tag on him last year, elected to forego that process again this year and let him hit the open market.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 07: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants walks off the field after a win over the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Al Bello/Getty Images

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 11: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants celebrates after scoring a five yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Schefter wrote that the maximum value of the deal, the $46.75 million number, worked out to an average annual value of $15.83 million per year which would be second highest for an NFL running back, just behind Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million per year. (RELATED: Star Wideout Michael Pittman’s Long Contract Saga Ends With Surprisingly Cheap Deal)

However, and this is just a guess considering full details have not yet emerged, the extra $10 million are likely tied to Barkley actually playing a full season, something he’s only really done a couple times in his career. If Barkley only receives his base salary, his average annual value goes down to a still-respectable $12.58 million.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

While as a Giants fan I understand it probably wasn’t financially responsible to give an aging injury-prone running back that much money, it’s heartbreaking to see him cross the turnpike and head to our bitter rival. (RELATED: Star QB Reportedly Makes Major Move To New Franchise)

I am going to very much miss Saquon Barkley. At his peak, he’s a high-flying, defender-hurdling, juke you out of your shoes running back and an electric entertainer. But the 27-year-old is not the back he once was. Since returning from a 2020 ACL injury he hasn’t been quite as explosive. He had a great 2022 season, earning him a Pro Bowl nod, but his production dropped off again last season as his yards per carry dropped to 3.9, a far cry from the 5.0 he was averaging in his rookie of the year season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants scores a touchdown in the fourth Quarter against the New Orleans Saints during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Al Bello/Getty Images

Ultimately, I was fully ready to let Saquon go. In today’s NFL, with the incredible amount of depth at the running back position, it doesn’t make a ton of sense to invest heavy long term resources into an oversaturated and easily-injured position group. But the fact that he’s going to Philly makes my blood boil. He’s a good guy and deep down I will always root for him as a human being. But I will be booing him loudly and incessantly every time I see him wearing green for the foreseeable future.