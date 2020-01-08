Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Buys A House For His Father

Oakland Raiders star Josh Jacobs pulled off an awesome move for his dad.

The young running back announced on Twitter that he bought his dad Marty a house, and the Raiders also released a video of his father’s awesome reaction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Blessed just bought my pops a house — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 7, 2020

An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma. More: https://t.co/KGdnecQbl4 pic.twitter.com/Jj5B39U6rN — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2020

This is such a heartwarming move from Jacobs. It’s even more powerful when you take into account that they used to live out of a car, according to ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Jacobs (@iam_joshjacobs) on Nov 7, 2019 at 9:53pm PST

While I’m usually very against stuff like this from pro athletes and other people with money, I think this situation is a little different.

Josh Jacobs came from extremely limited means, and clearly struggled. Now, he’s off to a hot start in his NFL career and he’s making some money.

I absolutely understand him buying his dad a house after everything they’ve been through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Jacobs (@iam_joshjacobs) on Oct 27, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

It’s important to take care of those who have taken care of you if you can. In this case, I think it’s safe to say Jacobs and his dad are very close, and he felt the need to help a little bit with a house.

Major props to Jacobs for the awesome gesture. Clearly, the Raiders star has a good heart.