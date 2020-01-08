Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Buys A House For His Father

Oakland Raiders star Josh Jacobs pulled off an awesome move for his dad.
The young running back announced on Twitter that he bought his dad Marty a house, and the Raiders also released a video of his father’s awesome reaction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma.
This is such a heartwarming move from Jacobs. It’s even more powerful when you take into account that they used to live out of a car, according to ESPN.
While I’m usually very against stuff like this from pro athletes and other people with money, I think this situation is a little different.
Josh Jacobs came from extremely limited means, and clearly struggled. Now, he’s off to a hot start in his NFL career and he’s making some money.
I absolutely understand him buying his dad a house after everything they’ve been through.
It’s important to take care of those who have taken care of you if you can. In this case, I think it’s safe to say Jacobs and his dad are very close, and he felt the need to help a little bit with a house.
Major props to Jacobs for the awesome gesture. Clearly, the Raiders star has a good heart.