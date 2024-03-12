Neve Campbell Announces Return To ‘Scream’ Franchise

Famous actress Neve Campbell announced her return to the “Scream” franchise on social media Tuesday.

The longtime star of the horror film exited years ago over concerns with her pay and has since been in the middle of casting drama, but she appears to have come to an agreement and is excited to return.

“Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” she wrote to Instagram. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies.”

She went on to declare her continued passion for her character and the “Scream” franchise.

“My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!” Campbell said.

She credited those working on the project and expressed her gratitude for the comeback.

“While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm.”

“And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world,” Campbell said.

“Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am,” she declared.

The star posted a photograph of her “Scream 7” script alongside the lengthy caption.

News of Campbell’s return comes on the heels of the firing of “Scream” star Melissa Barrera and the exit of Jenna Ortega. (RELATED: Sharon Stone Drops The Name Of Producer Who Told Her To Sleep With Co-Star To Improve Chemistry)

Fan quickly flooded social media to extend a warm welcome to the familiar face they’ve missed and are excited to see her on the “Scream” screen once more.