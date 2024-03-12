Nick Saban Shares Sobering Take On College Football That Every Fan Needs To Hear

Words that hit ya like a brick.

Nick Saban got deep Monday, participating in a Capitol Hill roundtable where he took part in a discussion about the modern day climate of college athletics.

Originally, the conversation was framed to be centered around name, image and likeness (NIL). However, most of the conversation was on revenue sharing and employment following the Dartmouth men’s basketball team voting to launch a union, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Saban expressed his concern over the current state of college football and where it’s headed, arguing that NIL is taking both player development and competitive balance out of the equation. (RELATED: Former Vanderbilt QB Mo Hasan Claims ‘Italian Mob’ Offered Him $300,000 To Fix Games)

“It’s whoever wants to pay. The most money raised, the most money to buy the most players is going to have the best opportunity to win,” said Saban, per The Spun. “I don’t think that’s the spirit of college athletics.”

Saban then told a story that will leave you like, “damn, college football really has changed.”

“All the things I’ve believed in for all these years — 50 years of coaching — no longer exists in college athletics,” Saban said. “It was always about developing players. It was always about helping people be more successful in life.”

WATCH:

Nick Saban says everything he believed about college football for 50 years no longer exists Full watchhttps://t.co/MMudnE3Fp0 pic.twitter.com/4i6Y7AU4D2 — Kyle Henderson (@BamaYoutube) March 12, 2024

Now me personally, I’m all for players getting paid, but I get Nick Saban’s beef here. And it’s kinda sad.

Business is business — I think we all get that, but I think we would also agree that money taints everything, even our beloved college football. At this point, it’s turned into a minor league football system.