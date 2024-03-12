Texans’ Dylan Horton Attempting NFL Comeback After Battle With Cancer

This is a pretty cool story.

Monday was dominated by the unofficial first day of NFL free agency, and that’s unfortunate, because a neat story got missed out on — and that’s the fact that a Houston Texans player is attempting to make an NFL comeback after a successful battle against cancer. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Announces He’s Signing With Pittsburgh Steelers)

Dylan Horton, who is a defensive end for the Texans, announced that he’s now in remission. Last year, he left the franchise to get treated for Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Taking to social media, the Texans posted the update from Horton, relaying how he wants to make a comeback to the NFL.

If things go as planned, it will be the second time that a player from the Texans would have made a comeback after facing a serious situation. In 2022, wideout John Metchie III made a return after a battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

An update from Texans DE Dylan Horton pic.twitter.com/LnkH95j36U — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 11, 2024

