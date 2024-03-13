Awkward: CJ Gardner-Johnson Reunites With Eagles After Blasting ‘Obnoxious’ Philly Fanbase

Well … this is incredibly awkward.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t last long in Detroit, as the 26-year-old inked a three-year contract Tuesday to reunite with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an announcement from Gardner-Johnson himself.

Gardner-Johnson’s new deal with Philly is around $33 million, according to his Universal Sports representatives, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Flying home 🦅 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 12, 2024

His only season with the Lions wasn’t memorable, being riddled with injuries. In fact, Gardner-Johnson only made appearances in three games in the campaign. Prior to signing with the Eagles in 2022, his first three seasons in the league were spent with the New Orleans Saints.

With the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson tallied six interceptions on the board in 2022, with that figure being tied for the most in the NFL. His performance on the field was a vital reason for why the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl that campaign.

Despite the success, however, Gardner-Johnson wasn’t happy during his time in Philadelphia. (RELATED: Houston Texans Land Joe Mixon And Might Have Just Locked Up The Best Offseason As A Result)

Gardner-Johnson was streaming and playing video games last July when he answered a fan’s question about what his favorite and … err … not-so-favorite moments in the City of Brotherly Love were. And making it even funnier, he was paid five dollars to keep it real.

“Alright, f**k it,” Gardner-Johnson started off. “My least favorite thing is the people. They’re f**king obnoxious. I f**king can’t stand the f**kers.”

As far as his favorite thing, “I f**k with the weather.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s least favorite thing about Philadelphia: “The people… they’re fucking obnoxious, I fucking can’t stand the fuckers.” (via @CifoneTroy) pic.twitter.com/UaJ7OJo6ge — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) July 19, 2023

Needless to say, it’s going to be interesting to pay attention to the interactions between C.J. and fans. *eats popcorn*