Gina Carano Signs With New Firm Amid Legal Battle With Disney

Gina Carano, the actress known for her roles in “The Mandalorian,” “Fast & Furious 6,” and “Deadpool,” signed with a new management, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported Tuesday.

Carano has signed with Straightwire Entertainment, led by Rob Weston, according to THR. In her transition to Straightwire Entertainment, Carano expresses enthusiasm for the future. “Rob Weston is the English gentleman who remains calm in any environment and has deep knowledge of this industry, as well as a really unique and keen eye for art and storytelling,” Carano said in a statement, THR reported.

“I feel relieved to push the refresh button in signing on with Rob, and I am as ambitious as ever in this new chapter of my life and career. We are already actively working on a new television series that I am ecstatic about that is unlike anything I’ve done thus far and are actively attracting creatives from all over who are excited to collaborate.” (RELATED: Gina Carano Slams Former Boss In Scathing Rant, Says Disney Tried To Censor Who She Followed On Social Media)

Weston has praised Carano’s talent. “Gina Carano is not only an exceptional talent but a wonderful human being and we are thrilled to be joining her in the next chapter of her career,” he said.

Carano is currently fighting a legal battle with Disney over allegations of wrongful termination and discrimination. The actress’ departure from “The Mandalorian” was sparked by a social media post comparing a Nazi’s hatred of Jews and hating someone based solely on their political views. which Lucasfilm cited as grounds for Carano’s firing.

Carano initiated a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm in February. She accuses them of discriminatory practices and unjust dismissal, alleging that her departure was due to her expression of conservative viewpoints. Additionally, she is requesting a legal mandate to compel Lucasfilm to rehire her.