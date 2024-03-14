‘A Real Shocker’: CNN Legal Correspondent Says Trump’s Hush Money Case ‘May Not Go Before The Election’

CNN Legal Correspondent Paula Reid said Thursday Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to request a delay in the trial of former President Donald Trump was “a real shocker.”

Bragg said he was open for a 30-day delay in Trump’s trial on charges from an indictment secured against Trump in March 2023 centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in a Thursday legal filing. Reid said that the initial delay of the trial might not be the only one. (RELATED: ‘Get Bad Convictions’: Alan Dershowitz Outlines Dems’ Strategy With Trump Indictments)

WATCH:



“The defense had asked for a 90-day delay to go through some discovery, and the surprise was that the prosecutor said they wouldn’t be opposed to a 30-day delay. Now it‘ll be up to the judge. So this judge could come back and say 30 days, 45 days, hell, we‘ll give you 90 days,” Reid told “The Lead” host Jake Tapper.

“But what’s astonishing to me, Jake is this is the one case that was on the calendar,” Reid continued. “The other three criminal prosecutions are in limbo and even if he delays it 45 days, let’s say, there‘s nothing that would require me to say absolutely, this will go, you can always come back and delay it again every week, every filing, every little delay makes it possible this may not go before the election. So this was a real shocker.”

Trump’s attorneys received over 30,000 pages of documents from the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Wednesday, according to Bragg’s filing, which claimed that the delay was due to Trump’s attorneys’ actions.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his April 4, 2023, appearance in court.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.