‘A Lot Of Guilt’: Regina King Describes Her Grief Journey After Her Son’s Death

Regina King interview with Good Morning America, YouTube

Screenshot/YouTube/GoodMorningAmerica

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actress Regina King spoke out for the first time after losing her 26-year-old son, Ian, to suicide in 2022.

King candidly described her grief journey in an emotional interview with “Good Morning America,” Thursday, saying she refuses to refer to Ian in the past tense and rather chooses to speak of him in the present tense, as he is always with her. She said the road to recovery after losing her only child was a very challenging one, but she has come to learn that “grief is love without anywhere to go,” and she’s navigating her new path in life as best as she can.

King delved into Ian’s tragic death and the aftermath that she was left to contend with. She said she’s trying to celebrate her son for all that he was and to look at his life in a holistic sense.

King recalled  learning to “just sit with Ian’s choice” after he passed away and shared that they had tried to work with psychologists and therapists to treat his mental health challenges, but at one point, Ian admitted to being “tired of talking.”

Regina King attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Actor Regina King, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for “If Beale Street Could Talk” poses in the press room during at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I respect and understand that he didn’t want to be here anymore,” she said. “And that’s a hard thing for other people to receive, because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian’s journey.”

In spite of her strong moments, the famous actress admitted the sadness and the pain of the loss are all too real. Tears streamed down her face during her interview, as King tried to ward off the emotions and push through.

Regina King attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Winner Regina King attends IMDb Live After The Emmys, presented by TCL on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images

“When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, ‘What could I have done so that wouldn’t have happened?'” she said, before noting that “sometimes a lot of guilt” still comes over her. (RELATED: Thomas Kingston Died By Suicide, Coroner Announces)

King said she continues to pay tribute to Ian by wearing his favorite color, orange, as she draws on the various ways to remain connected with him through her grief.