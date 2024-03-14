‘A Lot Of Guilt’: Regina King Describes Her Grief Journey After Her Son’s Death

Famous actress Regina King spoke out for the first time after losing her 26-year-old son, Ian, to suicide in 2022.

King candidly described her grief journey in an emotional interview with “Good Morning America,” Thursday, saying she refuses to refer to Ian in the past tense and rather chooses to speak of him in the present tense, as he is always with her. She said the road to recovery after losing her only child was a very challenging one, but she has come to learn that “grief is love without anywhere to go,” and she’s navigating her new path in life as best as she can.

King delved into Ian’s tragic death and the aftermath that she was left to contend with. She said she’s trying to celebrate her son for all that he was and to look at his life in a holistic sense.

King recalled learning to “just sit with Ian’s choice” after he passed away and shared that they had tried to work with psychologists and therapists to treat his mental health challenges, but at one point, Ian admitted to being “tired of talking.”

“I respect and understand that he didn’t want to be here anymore,” she said. “And that’s a hard thing for other people to receive, because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian’s journey.”

In spite of her strong moments, the famous actress admitted the sadness and the pain of the loss are all too real. Tears streamed down her face during her interview, as King tried to ward off the emotions and push through.

“When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, ‘What could I have done so that wouldn’t have happened?'” she said, before noting that “sometimes a lot of guilt” still comes over her. (RELATED: Thomas Kingston Died By Suicide, Coroner Announces)

King said she continues to pay tribute to Ian by wearing his favorite color, orange, as she draws on the various ways to remain connected with him through her grief.