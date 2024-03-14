‘It Was Horrible’: Actress Describes Being Submerged In Water For Hours While Filming TV Show

“9-1-1” actress Angela Bassett described the challenges she faced when she was submerged for hours while filming the season 7 premiere of the hit ABC show.

The Oscar-award winning star said “it was horrible” to shoot the cruise ship disaster scene that takes the spotlight in Thursday’s show. Bassett explained that she was submerged in a water tank to film the episode. Spending so much time in water wasn’t an easy feat for the star.

“You wind up being in it for 12, 13, 14 hours,” she told People in a recent interview, as she recalled her experience. “And you have to trust your cast and crew because you know what people do in water,”

Bassett described the storyline of the episode, in which her character’s field sergeant, Athena, and her police captain husband Bobby, played by Peter Krause, “are going on our honeymoon finally after four years.” She said the plot included a passenger going missing, and a pirate attack, as well as a looming storm.

She said that was a lot for her to take on.

“In that scenario, and as you can imagine, it is anything but relaxing,” the 65-year-old actress told People.

The disastrous scenario plays out across the span of three episodes of the show. In spite of the challenges she faced, Bassett admitted it wasn’t all bad.

“They make sure the temperature is a nice, warm 91 degrees, I heard. And that part’s good,” she said.

Bassett said the experience reminded her of what it was like when she was filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which also included a water scene. In that film, her character Queen Ramonda died in a sacrificial drowning, according to People.

“Again, with the water,” Bassett exclaimed. “I think it’s a running theme for me!”

“Just being soggy and wet and cold all day is very uncomfortable. I mean, who doesn’t love a hot shower, but one that lasts 15, 16 hours? Not so much.” (RELATED: Son Of Actor Dylan Walsh Saves Driver Trapped In Submerged Vehicle)

Season 7 of “9-1-1” premieres Thursday at 8:00 p.m., on ABC.