Kristen Stewart Claims Her Hairstyle Changes Her Personality

Famous actress Kirstin Stewart spoke about her transformation for the upcoming film, “Love Lies Bleeding,” and claimed that her personality changes along with her hairstyle.

Stewart admitted during a recent interview with The Associated Press that she feels and acts differently depending on the length of her hair. Discussing her new style for the film, she said that they cut her hair off “immediately, and I really like having long hair.”

“It’s such a descriptor though, such a character on your body. Like when I have long hair, I move my body completely differently,” she added during the interview, which AP published Wednesday.

The famous actress, speaking alongside director Rose Glass, went on to describe the various ways her appearance affects her demeanor.

“I walk into room differently. I wear different clothes, Like I have … I might do everything differently – like, everything,” Stewart said.

Glass voiced her agreement, nothing that she could see a visible difference in Stewart’s persona after her hair was chopped off.

“It felt, as soon as you cut it off, as well, it’s like, oh, well – there she is,” Glass said.

Despite really loving her long hair, the famous actress admitted the short style has become an obsession for her. (RELATED: Kristen Stewart Dishes Dirty Details About Filming Lesbian Sex Scenes)

President of the International Jury Kristen Stewart poses at the International Jury photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

“Then I was so addicted to cutting my hair,” she said. “After we made the movie, I was like, I couldn’t stop, just like, blunt fronting the bangs, and I, I’m now trying to kind of, like, grow a little bit out of that, into some sort of neutrality.”

“Love Lies Bleeding,” a lesbian crime thriller, was released on March 8 and has a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.