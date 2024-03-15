Not One, Not Two, But Three Buzzer-Beaters Needed To Decide Incredibly Insane High School Basketball Playoff Game

This is absolutely bananas.

It took not just one, not two, but three incredible buzzer-beaters to decide a high school basketball playoff game Thursday night, ratcheting up what “March Madness” truly means.

There was a lot going on in the Section 6AAA championship between Benilde-St Margaret’s and Orono High School in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, KARE 11 reported. However, it was Nolan Groves from the latter who reportedly issued the ultimate explosion.

From half-court with time expiring in double overtime, the junior guard launched an absolutely amazing shot that both won the game for the Spartans and punched their tickets into the state tournament, a video showed. (RELATED: Oregon High School Basketball Player Forced To Miss Rest Of State Tourney After Getting Kicked In Head By Cheerleader)

When Groves put up the buzzer-beating shot, Orono was losing the game, 84-83. With the pressure being at an all-time high for both teams with the season being on the line, the ball ended up banking off the backboard and was lucky enough to go through the hoop — clinching the 86-84 victory and a berth into the Class AAA state boys basketball tournament.

Oh, but not before we had two other buzzer-beaters … that’s how insane this game was.

GAME OF THE YEAR!!! There were 3 buzzer beaters in tonight’s section 6AAA final between Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Orono. Jaleel Donley bank-in three to end regulation. 70-70. Brady Wooley lay-in at the end of OT. 73-73. Nolan Groves HALF-COURT buzzer-beater in 2OT. 86-84. pic.twitter.com/tb1xBrUyX8 — Chaz Mootz (@ChazMootzTV) March 15, 2024

There’s just something about March where outright magic comes alive in the realm of basketball, it’s quite incredible.

Don’t sleep on high school hoops, ladies and gentlemen. There’s plenty of Madness here.