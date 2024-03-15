The University of Michigan let go of their men’s basketball head coach, Juwan Howard, after 5 seasons Friday, with the most recent season being the program’s worst in roughly 60 years.

“After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men’s basketball coach,” Ann Arbor’s athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement, ESPN reported. Howard is a University of Michigan alumni and a former NBA player that won 2 championship titles across his 19-year career in the big leagues.

The Wolverines basketball team finished with 8 wins and 24 losses with Howard as their leader.

Not so long ago, the team was a powerhouse.

Across Howard’s first four seasons with the college program, the coach compiled a 79-46 record and led the team to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances, according to an official university athletic webpage.

In the 2021 season, the Wolverines secured the Big 10 regular season title (14-3) while under Howard’s leadership.

As for Howard’s second season in 2020-2021, it was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team did well and went 23-5. This record secured the team their first N0. 1-seed spot since 1993, ESPN added. (RELATED: ESPN Reporter Shows Insane Levels Of Cope Saying Clearly Interesting Man Isn’t Interesting)

During that second season, Howard’s stats certainly don’t lie.

The Wolverines made it all the way to the Elite Eight, but were wiped out of the competition in a close game, a loss dished out by UCLA by a mere two points.

Howard’s debut season in 2019-2020 closed out with an overall record of 19-12.

This record was good enough to bring the team to the NCAA tournament. In any case, the tournament wound up ultimately being cancelled that year, also because of the constraints of the then-ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Across all five seasons, Howard’s collective record came out to 87-72.