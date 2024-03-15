Editorial

Former Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Lands New Gig In Cleveland

Robert McGreevy
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel landed a new gig as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon.

Vrabel, who the Titans fired in January, heads to the perfect city for his tough and gritty personality. As Schefter notes, Vrabel attended nearby Ohio State where he was a standout linebacker, so it’s something of a reunion for Vrabs and Ohio.

Many NFL folks were surprised when the Titans let him go, and even more surprised that he wasn’t quickly snapped up by another team to helm their franchise. (RELATED: Former NFL Skipper Mike Vrabel Is Reportedly Too Yolked To Coach?)

Now Vrabel returns to the Buckeye State to, hopefully, resurrect his NFL coaching career.

His title is particularly vague so it’s anybody’s guess what his actual role will be. But the former linebacker is a notorious player coach and his role, if Cleveland is smart, will likely have him actively involved with players in the day-to-day.

Cleveland’s current defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, served as a senior defensive assistant under Vrabel in Tennessee from 2021-2022 so it’s likely he had some hand in bringing Vrabs in.

I think this pickup is a match made in heaven. I see Vrabel spending just the one season here before taking over some poor downtrodden franchise before the 2025 season. His 54-45 record in Tennessee wasn’t so bad to warrant an end to his coaching career. Plus he delivered them to the playoffs in three of his six seasons.

If anything, his firing reflects more poorly on the Titans’ decision makers than it does his coaching job, in my humble opinion. We’re talking about the same owner who approved a trade of stud receiver A.J. Brown after the then-25-year-old asked for $100 million but then two years later elected to give 29-year-old Calvin Ridley $92 million.


Vrabs, you weren’t the problem bud.