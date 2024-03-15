Former Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Lands New Gig In Cleveland

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel landed a new gig as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon.

Vrabel, who the Titans fired in January, heads to the perfect city for his tough and gritty personality. As Schefter notes, Vrabel attended nearby Ohio State where he was a standout linebacker, so it’s something of a reunion for Vrabs and Ohio.

Browns are hiring former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a coaching and personnel consultant, per @FieldYates and me. Vrabel now returns to Ohio, where he was a standout Ohio State LB. pic.twitter.com/NPhXHhTe1q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

Many NFL folks were surprised when the Titans let him go, and even more surprised that he wasn’t quickly snapped up by another team to helm their franchise. (RELATED: Former NFL Skipper Mike Vrabel Is Reportedly Too Yolked To Coach?)

Now Vrabel returns to the Buckeye State to, hopefully, resurrect his NFL coaching career.

His title is particularly vague so it’s anybody’s guess what his actual role will be. But the former linebacker is a notorious player coach and his role, if Cleveland is smart, will likely have him actively involved with players in the day-to-day.

Cleveland’s current defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, served as a senior defensive assistant under Vrabel in Tennessee from 2021-2022 so it’s likely he had some hand in bringing Vrabs in.

I think this pickup is a match made in heaven. I see Vrabel spending just the one season here before taking over some poor downtrodden franchise before the 2025 season. His 54-45 record in Tennessee wasn’t so bad to warrant an end to his coaching career. Plus he delivered them to the playoffs in three of his six seasons.

If anything, his firing reflects more poorly on the Titans’ decision makers than it does his coaching job, in my humble opinion. We’re talking about the same owner who approved a trade of stud receiver A.J. Brown after the then-25-year-old asked for $100 million but then two years later elected to give 29-year-old Calvin Ridley $92 million.

The Titans wouldn’t pay AJ Brown big money — drafted total bust Treylon Burks to replace him — & just gave Calvin Ridley, an older & less accomplished WR, basically the same deal they refused to give Brown. Vintage Titans. Screw up & then panic & overpay to cover up the screw up. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 13, 2024



Vrabs, you weren’t the problem bud.