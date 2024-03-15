‘This Is A Scandal’: Alan Dershowitz Blasts Fulton County Judge For Not Removing Fani Willis

Constitutional law scholar Alan Dershowitz ripped Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee Friday over his ruling about whether Fani Willis should be thrown off the case against former President Donald Trump.

McAfee ruled that Willis must either step aside or remove Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor Willis hired to prosecute the Trump case, saying there was an appearance of a conflict of interest stemming from their romantic relationship. Dershowitz said McAfee’s ruling was “utterly dishonest” and noted the judge “has to live in Fulton County.” (RELATED: ‘These Two Prosecutors Did Great Harm’: Turley Questions Why Fani Willis Not Disqualified)

“Everybody knows, everybody knows, that [she] profited from… everybody knows… [Willis] actually committed perjury that she conspired to commit perjury with Nathan Wade and with the other witness. Who are you gonna believe this judge or you lying eyes?” Dershowitz told “National Report” co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. “We all know there was an actual conflict of interest here. He just doesn’t have the guts to say it and I predicted he wouldn’t have the guts to say it. He has to live in Fulton County. Now he may have said some things that are very critical of her, but still, he should have removed the DA from the case.”

WATCH:



“There is an actual conflict of interest. She made money from this case,” Dershowitz continued. “If anybody believes that she actually paid back every penny in cash, I got a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn. There are people in prison, there are people in death row based on evidence less strong than this: The lies about why she was at her house at 11 o’clock at night until four in the morning playing scrabble.”

Willis and Wade came under scrutiny after attorneys for former Trump campaign aide Michael Roman filed a motion for Willis’s disqualification on Jan. 8 alleging that Willis was in a romantic relationship with Wade. Willis and Wade testified during a hearing held Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 that their relationship did not start until 2022.

Robin Yeartie, a former friend of Willis, testified that Willis’s relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade began in 2019, not 2022, while Wade admitted he had no receipts to prove that Willis reimbursed him for expensive trips the two of them took to locations including the Bahamas and Belize.

Phone records also appeared to show that Wade visited a condominium own by Willis at least 35 times in 2021. Two witnesses have come forward since Willis, Wade and Terrence Bradley testified, saying Willis and Wade began their relationship well before 2022.

“This is a scandal, and the judge just didn’t have the courage to do the right thing, and judges often don’t and they will find a way out,” Dershowitz said. “And this is a weaselly way out.”

