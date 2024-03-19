Eiza González Says She Was Denied Roles For Being ‘Too Hot’

Mexican actress Eiza González claims she missed out on roles because of her appearance in an interview with InStyle published Monday.

The actress says she considered drastic measures to fit the mold for a certain role. Speaking candidly with InStyle, the 34-year-old actress shared her frustrations over her appearance. “I remember being [told for] so many projects, ‘She’s too pretty for the role. She’s too hot for the role,’” she told InStyle. “Then I’d just be like, ‘What is Margot Robbie? She’s the hottest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life!’”

The constant rejection for roles took a toll on her personally. “I had an identity crisis for a very long time,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Do I shave my head? Do I make myself less attractive? Do I make myself more attractive? Do I not dress super-hot or do I dress super-hot or do I cover myself all the time?’” (RELATED: Famous Actress Claps Back At Critics That Trolled Her For Looking Old)

González has fought hard against being stereotyped. She says that escaping the label has been her career’s toughest challenge. “I just think it’s an overly sexualized idea of a Latin woman,” the actress said. “It’s so disappointing and it’s so pathetic … None of my white friends who were in the industry were getting that. It was just me.”

Her trials, however, are not limited to Hollywood’s gates. González recounted the harsh criticism she faced in Mexico. The media harshly criticized her looks, often saying she wasn’t pretty enough. From her teen years, she battled eating disorders, worsened by paparazzi taking photos of her at the beach that showed her cellulite, according to the outlet.

“I went through a lot of trouble with my body, with my curves, with my look,” González recalled. “It was really tough.”