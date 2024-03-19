‘So Much Sex Going On’: Jenny McCarthy Dishes About The ‘Gross’ Playboy Mansion Parties

Former Playmate Jenny McCarthy dished the dirt on what sex parties were like at the Playboy Mansion on “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Monday.

She reflected on her time as a Playmate by recalling what it was really like to experience the infamous sex encounters while Hugh Hefner was a married man. Cohen asked her if there was a “sexy vibe” during the raunchy parties, and McCarthy set the record straight.

“There was so much, like, still, sex going on with, like, gross celebrities in the grotto area, stuff like that,” she said. “I went to the parties, so I got to see a lot of that action.”

“Ok, so unfortunately, they would invite, like — for every 20 guys, there was one girl. The guys were just in heaven,” McCarthy went on to say.

McCarthy explained how that translated to the females in attendance.

“But also, the guys were also over 70 years old,” she said.

“There was only hot women and the ugliest dudes.”

“They were, like, really, really old. It was like Viagra central.”

“The Masked Singer” judge went on to say that she didn’t have the same experiences Playmates who came before her did, because Hefner had slowed down a bit when he was married.

“There was that big Playboy scandal TV show special. They asked me to be part of it constantly and I’m like, ‘Listen, I didn’t have that experience. Pamela didn’t have that experience.’ We were at a different time, I think,” McCarthy said.

Referring to the “Secrets of Playboy” documentary, she said, “I was there when his kids were throwing bacon at me on high chairs. It was, like, the perfect time.”

McCarthy promised to share more “funny stories” from the Playboy mansion at a later time, and vaguely teased a story about girls hot waxing themselves, that she didn’t end up finishing.

She described how overwhelming the scene was, saying she had just come from Chicago and was trying to absorb all the things happening around her at the Playboy mansion. (RELATED: Hugh Hefner’s Widow Says He Was Lousy In Bed)

“I’m walking into this chaos!” McCarthy said.