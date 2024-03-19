Entertainment

‘So Much Sex Going On’: Jenny McCarthy Dishes About The ‘Gross’ Playboy Mansion Parties

Jenny McCarthy talks with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, YouTube, March 2024

[Screenshot/YouTube/WatchWhatHappensLiveWithAndyCohen]

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Former Playmate Jenny McCarthy dished the dirt on what sex parties were like at the Playboy Mansion on “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Monday.

She reflected on her time as a Playmate by recalling what it was really like to experience the infamous sex encounters while Hugh Hefner was a married man. Cohen asked her if there was a “sexy vibe” during the raunchy parties, and McCarthy set the record straight.

“There was so much, like, still, sex going on with, like, gross celebrities in the grotto area, stuff like that,” she said. “I went to the parties, so I got to see a lot of that action.”

“Ok, so unfortunately, they would invite, like — for every 20 guys, there was one girl. The guys were just in heaven,” McCarthy went on to say.

McCarthy explained how that translated to the females in attendance.

“But also, the guys were also over 70 years old,” she said.

“There was only hot women and the ugliest dudes.”

“They were, like, really, really old. It was like Viagra central.”

Actress Jenny McCarthy arrives at the Oxygen TV and Ubisoft Launch of “Your Shape” Featuring Jenny McCarthy at Hyde Lounge on December 2, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Actress Jenny McCarthy attends the party at Diddy’s Den during the Opening of MGM Grand at Foxwoods Resort & Casino on May 17, 2008 in Ledyard, Connecticut. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“The Masked Singer” judge went on to say that she didn’t have the same experiences Playmates who came before her did, because Hefner had slowed down a bit when he was married.

“There was that big Playboy scandal TV show special. They asked me to be part of it constantly and I’m like, ‘Listen, I didn’t have that experience. Pamela didn’t have that experience.’ We were at a different time, I think,” McCarthy said.

Referring to the “Secrets of Playboy” documentary, she said, “I was there when his kids were throwing bacon at me on high chairs. It was, like, the perfect time.”

Actress Jenny McCarthy arrives at the (BELVEDERE) RED launches with Usher on February 10, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Robert Benson/Getty Images For Belvedere

Actress Jenny McCarthy from the film “Dirty Love” poses for portraits during the 2005 Sundance Film Festival January 22, 2005 in Park City, Utah. Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Playboy bunny Sheila Levell, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunny Holly Madison perform a scene during the filming of a commercial for “X Games IX” at the Playboy Mansion May 6, 2003 in Holmby Hills, California. Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images

McCarthy promised to share more “funny stories” from the Playboy mansion at a later time, and vaguely teased a story about girls hot waxing themselves, that she didn’t end up finishing.

Hefner called the interview to promote the premiere in France of the series “The Girl Next Door”, a reality show that introduces the viewer to the daily life of Hefner and his three girlfriends. Photo by HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy attends the Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She described how overwhelming the scene was, saying she had just come from Chicago and was trying to absorb all the things happening around her at the Playboy mansion. (RELATED: Hugh Hefner’s Widow Says He Was Lousy In Bed)

“I’m walking into this chaos!” McCarthy said.